Rainiely Meteo, of Springfield, was found by divers at the Becket Quarry Saturday morning, July 19, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Meteo had gone swimming in the quarry with a woman on Friday. Around 5:30 p.m., he began to struggle and slid beneath the water in a matter of seconds, authorities said. She and others tried to rescue him but couldn't.

The Berkshire County Dive Team led the underwater search while the Southwick Police Department assisted by providing a submersible drone that night.

