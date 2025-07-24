Fair 85°

SHARE

Rainiely Meteo, 25, ID'd As Man Who Drowned In Becket Quarry

Authorities have identified a 25-year-old Springfield man as the person who drowned in a Western Massachusetts quarry last week. 

Becket Quarry in Western Massachusetts

Becket Quarry in Western Massachusetts

 Photo Credit: Becket Land Trust
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Rainiely Meteo, of Springfield, was found by divers at the Becket Quarry Saturday morning, July 19, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. 

Meteo had gone swimming in the quarry with a woman on Friday. Around 5:30 p.m., he began to struggle and slid beneath the water in a matter of seconds, authorities said. She and others tried to rescue him but couldn't. 

The Berkshire County Dive Team led the underwater search while the Southwick Police Department assisted by providing a submersible drone that night. 

to follow Daily Voice Southwick-Tolland-Granville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE