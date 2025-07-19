26-Year-Old Man's Body Recovered At Beckett Quarry After Lengthy Search

The man's name has not been released.

Becket police and firefighters were called to the quarry Friday evening after reports of a drowning. The Berkshire County Dive Team led the underwater search while the Southwick Police Department assisted by providing a submersible drone.

That drone gave divers a clearer view beneath the quarry’s surface, helping them look in areas they couldn’t safely reach otherwise.

Search teams believed they may have spotted the body late Friday night but had to pause operations until daylight for safety reasons. On Saturday, around 11 a.m., the drone confirmed the location, allowing divers to recover the victim’s body.

"We wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the victim and our appreciation to all public safety personnel who assisted in this incident," Southwick police said in a news release.

