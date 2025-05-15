Newly Minted Millionaire: Southbridge Woman Found Her Lucky Number For Payday

Clarissa Peltier of Southbridge was the first seven-figure winner in the new "Triple 777" scratch-off game. The $5 scratch-off ticket went on sale April 15.

She chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid out the full amount over 20 years.

Peltier plans to use the money to make some repairs around her home.

She bought the winning ticket at 7 Star Liquors — there's that 7 again — at 543 Main St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

