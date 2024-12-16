Rosa Murillo, 26, pleaded not guilty in Eastern Hampshire District Court to charges of armed robbery and making a bomb threat, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors allege Murillo entered the Westfield Bank on Willimansett Street on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and demanded $5,000, warning the teller that a bomb would go off if her demands were not met.

The alarming incident prompted a multi-department investigation, which culminated in Murillo's arrest by Amtrak Police in Springfield on Friday night.

Judge Bruce Melikian ordered Murillo held without bail under the dangerousness statute.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Hadley and receive free news updates.