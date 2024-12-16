Fog/Mist 33°

Rosa Murillo Pleaded Not Guilty To Robbing South Hadley Bank

A woman accused of robbing a Hampshire County bank by threatening to detonate a bomb was ordered held without bail on Monday, Dec. 16, authorities said. 

Westfield Bank on Willimansett Street in South Hadley

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Rosa Murillo, 26, pleaded not guilty in Eastern Hampshire District Court to charges of armed robbery and making a bomb threat, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

Prosecutors allege Murillo entered the Westfield Bank on Willimansett Street on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and demanded $5,000, warning the teller that a bomb would go off if her demands were not met.

The alarming incident prompted a multi-department investigation, which culminated in Murillo's arrest by Amtrak Police in Springfield on Friday night. 

Judge Bruce Melikian ordered Murillo held without bail under the dangerousness statute.

