She Found Her Confidence In Motion: 67-Year-Old Somerville Athlete Heads To World Triathlon

The Somerville resident will represent the U.S. at the World Triathlon Championships in Wollongong, Australia, on Oct. 17, competing in the 65-69 Sprint Triathlon division.

Carbone didn’t grow up an athlete.

“In school, I didn’t play sports,” she said. “But living in Boston, I always watched the marathon. In my 30s I decided to train for it.”

She started in 1992 as a bandit.

Hip and knee pain later led her to swimming and cycling, where she stumbled into the triathlon world.

“I was in Hawaii on vacation and saw the Ironman by accident,” she said. “I came home and found smaller races. My first was in Cape Cod in 1993, and I’ve been doing them ever since.”

Over the years, the sport has done more than keep her physically strong: it’s shaped how she carries herself.

“When I first started competing, it built up my confidence,” said Carbone, who trains with Cambridge-based Wheelworks Multisport Triathlon Team. “I felt much more confident in just being a woman."

Carbone recalls one particular meeting shortly after she began working in her field of housing development and construction.

The employees, all starting on a big project together, had to stand up and go around the table and say something about themselves.

"I stood up and I said, 'I compete in triathlons and I'm going to do a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13-mile run,'" she said. "Everyone at the table was like, 'Oh my god.' And then the guy next to me said he liked to fish."

Carbone said the moment has never left her.

"It was a real confidence booster for me," she said. "I felt like I had more respect from different people in my workplace, knowing I could compete and be aggressive in that skill. It helped me feel assertive and capable."

Carbone trains up to five times a week, currently working through a partial rotator cuff tear and using physical therapy to get back in the pool. She bikes hilly terrain in Maine, swims open water near her home, and runs — her strongest event — several times weekly.

After nationals last year in Atlantic City, she placed 13th in her age group and qualified for worlds through a roll-down spot.

Carbone and her partner, Jim — who helps with her nutrition and overall support — leave on Oct. 11.

“I’m just going to do the best I can on the swim,” she said. “The bike and run I’m fine. I just feel so much better emotionally if I exercise — it makes my day feel complete.”

