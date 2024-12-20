Light Snow Fog/Mist 31°

Body Of Woman Found After Fire Rips Through Wooded Area In Somerville

Authorities have opened an investigation after a woman's body was found among the remains of a fire in a wooded area in Somerville, officials said.

Firefighters cut through a metal fence to reach a fire in Somerville on Thursday, Dec. 19.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts Fire Marshal Office
Josh Lanier
The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, and quickly consumed a small encampment off Alewife Brook Parkway and Broadway, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Firefighters arrived to find intense flames fueled by piled wood and debris. Crews quickly extinguished the fire but remained on the scene for hours to address hot spots and smoldering piles.

During their efforts, firefighters discovered the woman's body. Her identity has not yet been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will identify her and determine the cause of death.

Firefighters encountered a similar situation in Millbury in October when an open flame near a tent ignited several combustible materials, killing a woman.

