'The Love of My Life': Shrewsbury Man Killed In Graffiti Confrontation Mourned As Caring Dad

Authorities said 26-year-old Snehal Srivastava fatally shot 56-year-old Kevin Doherty during an encounter at Jordan Pond on Aug. 28. Doherty, who had just walked his 6-year-old son to Coolidge Elementary School, called 911 just after 8:45 a.m. to report he was being attacked. Dispatchers then heard gunfire and Doherty’s last words: “He shot me,” according to authorities.

Doherty’s fiancée, Sarah Schofield, said the couple was scheduled to get married Sept. 20.

“No one should ever endure the trauma of canceling wedding arrangements only to make funeral ones,” she wrote in a statement Thursday, Sept. 4.

Although this tragedy has created a permanent before-and-after mark in our lives, what will never be difficult is remembering Kevin. He was the love of my life. He was the most amazing father to our son and his two daughters. He was a brother and son, and an uncle. He loved sports and especially loved to play golf. He worked hard to provide for his family. Kevin had so many friends, and he loved to talk to people. He was funny and he was kind. He truly woke up each morning with a smile on his face.

Along with his fiancée, Doherty leaves behind three children — ages 17, 14, and 6.

Investigators said Doherty came upon Srivastava spray-painting a bridge. He took out his phone and snapped a photo of the man and the graffiti.

That’s what sparked their argument, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said.

A witness also told police he saw Srivastava pull out a gun, fire multiple rounds, and then run away, authorities said.

Officers found Doherty with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he later died. An autopsy confirmed he had been shot five times and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting triggered a large manhunt in the neighborhood. Police eventually arrested Srivastava outside his home on Edgewater Avenue, where the walls were covered in graffiti with phrases such as “Free Palestine,” “Free Congo” and “BLM.”

Nearby, paths around Jordan Pond were marked with dozens of blue spray-painted messages, including gang-related tags. Neighbors told police the graffiti had become more common in recent weeks, according to WCVB-TV.

Srivastava has an alleged history of violence. A man accused him in 2022 of attacking him at random with a machete in a Westborough movie theater parking lot, but those charges were dismissed earlier this year for failure to prosecute, court records show.

He was also accused of attacking a family member in 2018 and committing a home invasion in 2020 while wielding a hammer, according to court documents.

Worcester County prosecutors charged Srivastava with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and carrying a firearm without a license.

