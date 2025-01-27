The Ground Round is planning to open its first New England location in several years in Shrewsbury. It will be located at 271 Grafton Street, the former site of a Chinese-Japanese restaurant named Bauhinia.

Owners Joe and Nachi Shea said they're thrilled to bring The Ground Round back to the Bay State.

"Whether you're revisiting old favorites or discovering us for the first time, we're excited to welcome you with our signature dishes, friendly service, and nostalgic charm," the restaurant's website said. "The Ground Round is ready to be your go-to destination for great food and unforgettable memories."

Howard Johnson's first created The Ground Round in Massachusetts in 1969. The chain expanded to about 200 locations before filing for bankruptcy in 2004.

A group of individual franchise owners purchased the bankrupt company but more locations continued to close. There are now only four Ground Round-branded locations open in the Midwest: Bismarck, Minot, and Grand Forks, North Dakota, as well as Perrysburg, Ohio.

The Ground Round was well-known for its "pay what you weigh" deal for children's meals on Sundays. Other traditions included allowing kids to throw peanut shells or popcorn on the floor, along with the Bingo the Clown mascot, according to Restaurant Business Magazine.

The Sheas said their menu will include many classics that families enjoyed for decades.

"When we acquired The Ground Round, it was more than just the name," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "Along with it came hundreds of pages of recipes. We will be bringing your favorites back, using the recipes as a base, and elevating them to new levels of deliciousness!"

Boston 25 News reported the Sheas are planning entertainment options like live music, magicians, and artists making balloon animals. They don't expect to have a clown, however, because some people said clowns scared them when they were young.

Ground Round fans said they're excited to see if the restaurant can capture the same magic decades later.

"I do remember The Ground Round and love it in Springfield and Hadley," one Facebook commenter wrote. "I hope they can copy the wings like they used to have. My wife and I are super excited to try it."

"French dip, hodgepodge, Buffalo chicken salad, Buffalo wings, baby back ribs, burgers with cheese sauce, steaks.....I could go on and on!!" another person commented.

An opening date hasn't been set yet but the Sheas told Boston 25 News they hope the restaurant could open in February or March.

