Soaring Egg Prices Likely To Get Even Higher: What To Know

Once an affordable staple, eggs have become increasingly expension -- and sometimes, even difficult to find — and the situation is only expected to worsen.

The surge in egg prices is being driven by a combination of inflation and a devastating outbreak of avian influenza, better known as bird flu.

The H5N1 virus, which made its way to the United States in 2022, has infected or killed millions of birds and infected many other animals

In just the last three months, more than 30 million chickens — roughly 10 percent of the US egg-laying population — have been culled to prevent the disease's spread, according to The New York Times.

Further, the national egg-laying population now down to approximately 288 million birds from around 390 million at the end of 2023.

it could take months to return to the normal level.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs reached $4.82 in December, more than doubling from $1.93 the previous year.

In some regions, prices have exceeded $7 per dozen, particularly for organic or specialty eggs. Consumers are feeling the pinch, and experts warn that prices could climb even higher in the coming weeks as the supply chain remains strained.

While eggs are among the hardest-hit items, the broader rise in food prices is also putting pressure on households. Items like butter, bread, and chicken have seen significant price increases, further straining budgets.

To navigate the egg shortage, some consumers are turning to alternatives like plant-based egg substitutes or powdered eggs. Others are simply cutting back on egg consumption altogether.

Experts recommend keeping an eye on grocery store sales and exploring local farmers' markets, where prices may be lower and availability more consistent.

For now, the egg crisis shows no signs of easing. As the avian influenza outbreak continues to ravage flocks, shoppers should prepare for continued price hikes and limited availability in the months ahead.

