Crumbl Cookie To Open In Shrewsbury With Dessert Giveaway

A new Crumbl Cookies location in Worcester County is set to open this week with a free giveaway for the first 100 customers.

Longtime friends Dennis Sosa and Richard Howell are opening the Shrewsbury location of Crumbl Cookie on Friday, Feb. 7.

The bakery at 50 Boston Tpke., Unit 17, in Shrewsbury’s White City Shopping Center, will debut on Friday, Feb. 7.

A live DJ will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. 

Friends Dennis Sosa and Richard Howell co-own the new franchise.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 10 through March 11, customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie at the location using the code MASHRWSBRY in the Crumbl app.

The Shrewsbury dessert spot will join Uber Eats and DoorDash starting Monday, Feb. 10.

For more information, click here

