Crumbl Cookie To Open In Shrewsbury With Dessert Giveaway

The bakery at 50 Boston Tpke., Unit 17, in Shrewsbury’s White City Shopping Center, will debut on Friday, Feb. 7.

A live DJ will perform from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Friends Dennis Sosa and Richard Howell co-own the new franchise.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 10 through March 11, customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie at the location using the code MASHRWSBRY in the Crumbl app.

The Shrewsbury dessert spot will join Uber Eats and DoorDash starting Monday, Feb. 10.

