Community Rallies For Shrewsbury Police Detective Battling Stage 3 Colon Cancer

Shrewsbury Detective Brian Thibodeau, an 18-year veteran of the police department, will soon undergo radiation and chemotherapy to treat stage 3 colon cancer.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help his family manage the financial fallout and to allow them to remain by his side during treatment has raised nearly $70,000 from almost 400 donors. That overwhelming response is likely a reflection of Thibodeau’s years of service.

"Our community has always known Brian as someone who shows up when people need him most," friend Michele Wiseman wrote on the campaign page. "Whether it’s responding to emergencies, lending a hand to neighbors, or going the extra mile to protect and serve, he has dedicated his life to helping others."

Thibodeau is a husband and father of three. The fundraiser aims to give his family relief from mounting medical bills to focus on his care.

"The road ahead will be challenging — emotionally, physically, and financially," Wiseman wrote. "Medical bills, treatment costs, and the time away from work will place an incredible strain on his family. We want to make sure they can focus on what truly matters: supporting him through this fight and surrounding him with love."

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe campaign.

