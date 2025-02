The wreck was reported around 12:30 a.m. near mile marker 12 when a sedan slammed into the back of a box truck, Massachusetts State Police said.

A passenger in the sedan was killed in the crash. Their name has not been released.

Police closed the middle and right lanes of I-95 for hours as they cleaned and cleared the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

