Newly Minted Millionaire: Salisbury Woman Has Big Plans For Her Big Payday

inning the lottery can feel like pulling off a magic trick, and that’s exactly what happened for one Salisbury woman.

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Kim Estes struck it big with the “$4,000,000 Cash King Doubler” scratch-off game, turning a $10 ticket into a $1 million prize.

Rather than take the 20-year annuity, Estes chose the lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes. She already has plans for the windfall: buying a new car and renovating her home.

Estes bought the winning ticket at Sunday’s General Store, located at 195 Andover St. in Andover. As part of the lottery program, the store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

