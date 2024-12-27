Lucky Salem Lottery Winner Earns $25K A Year For Life

Felicia Linton, of Salem, won the multi-state $25,000 a year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the Dec. 15 drawing.

Linton claimed her prize Thursday, December 26 at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. She chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes). She said she plans to invest her winnings.

Linton bought her winning ticket at Nicole’s Food Store, 406 Essex St. in Salem

