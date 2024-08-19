$1M Lottery Jackpot: Salem Man Has Big Plans For Big Payday

Michael Pereira won the seven-figure payday playing the “$4,000,000 Mayhem" game. He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket on Friday, Aug. 16, and picked up the check on Monday.

Pereira chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He plans to buy a new car with the cash.

Pereira bought the ticket at Salem 7 Food Store at 126 North St. in Salem. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

