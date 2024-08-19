Overcast 74°

$1M Lottery Jackpot: Salem Man Has Big Plans For Big Payday

A Salem man who said he was struggling after his car broke down won't have to scrounge to afford a new one after winning a $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery jackpot. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Michael Pereira won the seven-figure payday playing the “$4,000,000 Mayhem" game. He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket on Friday, Aug. 16, and picked up the check on Monday. 

Pereira chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

He plans to buy a new car with the cash. 

Pereira bought the ticket at Salem 7 Food Store at 126 North St. in Salem. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

