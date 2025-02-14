A Few Clouds and Breezy 32°

Newly Minted Millionaire: Roxbury Man Eyeing New Wheels With Massive Payday

A new Massachusetts State Lottery ticket that went on sale last month had its first big winner this week. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Vatchel Younger, of Roxbury, won the first grand prize in the "$2,000,000 Diamond Cashword," a $10 scratch-off ticket. The game went on sale on Jan. 7. 

Younger chose to take the lump sum payment of $1.3 million rather than the annuity, which would have paid out the entire jackpot over 20 years. 

He said he plans to use the cash to buy a new car. 

Younger bought the winning ticket at Shaw’s,125 Pearl St. in Braintree. The store will get a $20,000 bonus for the sale. 

