Barbara Dipoli ID'd As Woman Who Died On Boston-Bound Plane

The person who died while on a flight from Paris to Boston has been identified as a 53-year-old woman from Kansas, authorities said. 

A woman aboard an Air France flight into Boston Logan International Airport died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, while the plane was en route. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Anna Zvereva
Josh Lanier
Barbara Dipoli, of Topeka, Kansas, died on an Air France Flight on Tuesday, Dec. 14, after suffering a medical episode, Massachusetts State Police said. 

In a statement to NBC Boston, Air France said a doctor on the flight had attempted to save her life. 

Air France confirms that a customer on flight AF334 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Boston on 14 January 2025 was taken ill during the flight. Despite the assistance of a doctor on board, the customer couldn’t be rescued. Air France reminds that its crew members are regularly trained to handle these kinds of situations.

Air France regrets this sad event and expresses its sincere condolences.

Dipoli's death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

