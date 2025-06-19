Police ID Retired Revere Officer, Marines As Man Who Died In Fire: 'We Will Miss Him Immensely'

Richard Serino, 77, was killed when flames engulfed part of his multi-family home on Tuesday, June 17, authorities said.

Serino was a retired Revere police officer with decades on the force. He served in the Marines before joining the police department.

“This is a very sad day for the Revere Fire Department and the City of Revere,” Acting Revere Fire Chief James E. Cullen. “Mr. Serino was beloved in our community. He served as a US Marine and a Revere Police officer for many years, and his son is a Revere firefighter. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and many loved ones.”

Those who knew him said he was a dedicated public servant, but always kept his sense of humor.

“He was quick-witted and always smiling," said Revere Police Interim Chief Maria A. LaVita. "We will miss him immensely.”

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:39 p.m. by a passerby who spotted smoke. Crews arrived to find flames and thick smoke pouring from the rear of the home. They quickly went inside to search for anyone trapped.

Serino was found inside and pulled from the burning building. First responders gave him emergency medical care at the scene and rushed him to CHA Everett Hospital, where he later died.

The fire escalated quickly, reaching two alarms. Crews from nearby towns helped battle the blaze. It took about 20 minutes to knock down the worst of the fire, but the home was heavily damaged, and all residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say there is no early evidence that the fire was set on purpose.

