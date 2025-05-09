Newly Minted Millionaire: Revere Man Wants To Help People With Major Payday

Orley Espinosa, of Revere, won the seven-figure payday playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword," a $10 scratch-off ticket. Only one grand prize remains for the popular game.

Espinosa chose to take the lump sum payment of $1.3 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid out the full amount over 20 years.

He said he wants to use the money to help his family.

Espinosa bought the winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 14 Maverick Square in East Boston. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Revere and receive free news updates.