Everett Native Ellen Pompeo Detained By TSA For Over An Hour Over Her Snack: 'Is This A Joke?'

The Everett, Massachusetts native and “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Travel + Leisure this week that in March, TSA agents detained her for over an hour, and a bomb squad had to clear her before she could board her flight.

What triggered such an intense response from airport security? A bag of organic sunflower seeds.

"I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon," she said. "They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in. And I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?"

It wasn’t.

The 55-year-old actress, who now stars on Hulu’s “Good American Family,” explained that bomb technicians had to clear her even after she offered to discard the snack.

“I almost missed the flight,” Pompeo told the magazine. “It was really like no one would ever believe this! I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you're never gonna guess why.’”

Authorities eventually cleared her, and she made her flight. But the incident forced her to rethink her in-flight essentials.

“Mints, glasses, water, hand sanitizer, and baby wipes,” she shared. “I have to do the Naomi Campbell thing and wipe down the entire seat.”

