Owen P. Leahy, of Reading, died on Jan. 6, according to an online obituary. A graduate of Northshore Recovery High School, he was a carpenter by trade, a photographer by passion, and a musician as the co-founder and bass player of the DIY emo band This Is Pointless.

Leahy’s decade-long sobriety was a cornerstone of his life, and he was deeply involved in the recovery community as a mentor and advocate. Described as having a contagious laugh and a knack for bringing people together, he was a steadfast friend and a source of encouragement for many.

“Owen was so many things to so many people,” his obituary reads. Family members said he was a loving son, a protective brother, and someone always willing to lend a helping hand.

This Is Pointless guitarist Rob Moeller wrote in a Facebook memorial that he met Owen when they were teenagers and bonded over music. After getting sober, Moeller said Owen was the lynchpin in keeping him from returning to his bad habits.

Owen helped him make new friends, build a support network, and start a band, he wrote.

(Owen) loved being in a band, he loved going to basement shows, he loved playing shows, and he loved the community. It is impossible for me to express how special and out-going he was. He has been a part of every good thing in my life that has given me purpose.

His family said his death was sudden but did not disclose the cause.

A GoFundMe organized by a close friend has raised over $30,000, $10,000 more than its target goal. The money will go to Owen's father to pay for his funeral and any expenses.

Leahy is survived by his parents, Brendan and Kathryn Leahy, his sisters, Grace and Emily, and his beloved cat, Stinky, along with extended family and friends across the globe.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

