Randolph Duo Admits To $3.2M Ponzi Scheme That Took Locals' Life Savings: Feds

Milendophe Duperier, 33, and Vanessa Joseph, 26, have agreed to plead guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Court dates for their plea hearings have not yet been set.

According to prosecutors, Duperier posed as an investment advisor, convincing locals to hand over money with the promise it would be used to buy securities in the stock market. Joseph, who was described as both his girlfriend and business partner, allegedly helped operate the scam.

But instead of investing the funds as promised, court documents say the couple used the money to pay earlier investors and cover personal expenses, including luxury cars, mortgage payments, and credit card bills, prosecutors said.

Some of those targeted lost everything, with more than $3.2 million stolen in total, according to the charges.

The scheme ran for nearly five years, during which Duperier and Joseph also allegedly applied for and received small business loans. Officials say they used those funds to make what appeared to be returns on investments, but were just another way to keep the lie going.

Court documents also say Duperier “made false statements and excuses to investors as to why he had not made promised interest payments and/or could not return the investors’ principal.”

They both face up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the amount gained or lost, whichever is greater, when they plead guilty, federal authorities said.

