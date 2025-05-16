Randolph Man’s ‘Shocking' Attack Caused Pregnant Woman To Lose Child: DA

Dana Young, 33, of Randolph, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, and assault in violation of a restraining order, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Young is accused of knocking the 23-year-old woman to the ground and kicking her in the stomach repeatedly. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden described the incident as a targeted act of violence, not a random street attack.

"The allegations here are shocking in their brutality and violence," Hayden said. "We’ll provide this victim with all the help and support she needs as the case moves forward, but our first thoughts are with her health and the health of her unborn child.”

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 29 as the woman was walking along Winthrop Street after getting off an MBTA bus. She told police that Young came up behind her, slapped her head, and knocked her down before kicking her several times in the stomach. He then ran off toward Blue Hill Avenue, the prosecutor said.

At the time, the woman was 17 weeks pregnant.

She initially refused medical help but went to Tufts Medical Center the next day out of concern for her baby. Doctors told her the damage from the assault meant she would not be able to carry the pregnancy to full term. They also warned that the child might suffer brain damage from ingesting blood caused by the trauma, the prosecutor said.

A warrant was issued for Young’s arrest, and he was taken into custody shortly after.

Judge David Poole revoked Young’s bail from an earlier case and ordered him held for at least 60 days. He also set a $2,000 bail on the new charges and ordered Young to stay away from the victim if released, authorities said.

