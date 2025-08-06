Fair 71°

Leonard McStevens Of Braintree Killed Crossing Randolph Road

A 49-year-old Braintree man was killed after a pickup truck crashed into him while walking in Randolph, authorities said.

Josh Lanier
Leonard McStevens was crossing the road near 650 Mazzeo Drive (Route 139) around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, when the truck crashed into him, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Paramedics rushed McStevens to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from Canton, remained at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening, and the crash remains under investigation.

