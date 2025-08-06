Leonard McStevens was crossing the road near 650 Mazzeo Drive (Route 139) around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, when the truck crashed into him, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Paramedics rushed McStevens to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from Canton, remained at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening, and the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Randolph and receive free news updates.