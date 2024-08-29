New Millionaire: Weymouth Man Wins $1M In Lottery Ticket Bought In Quincy

Joseph Rooney won his seven-figure check playing the $20 scratch-off game “$10,000,000 Cash Blast.” Three of the game's $10 million grand prizes remain in circulation, along with two $1 million winners.

Rooney elected to accept his money in annuity installments that pay out $50,000 annually for the next 20 years. The lump sum payment would have been $650,000 before taxes.

Rooney said he wants to buy a new home with the cash.

He bought the ticket at 7-Eleven at 363 Hancock St. in Quincy. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

