Intoxicated Driver Kills Child, Sends 6 More To Hospital In Plainville Crash: DA

Michael Escolas, of Oxford, is expected to be charged with motor vehicular manslaughter — OUI, theft of a vehicle, and others, the Norfolk County District Attorney said. He was being held on a $25,000 bail.

Escola is accused of stealing a Jeep Cherokee parked at the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24, and crashing into a family of six stopped at a traffic light on Route 1 near the intersection of Route 495, the prosecutor said. Three other cars at the stop light were also hit.

A 10-year-old boy was killed in the carnage and the five other members of their family were rushed to an area hospital. Escola was also taken to the hospital.

Officials did not release the boy's name. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrisey said responders from multiple agencies helped to get the injured to the hospital.

“Dealing with this chaotic scene and evacuating seven people to area hospitals required the help and participation of many partner agencies," he said in a news release. “Plainville Police and Massachusetts State Police were assisted by Fire and Ambulance assets from Plainville, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Foxboro, Mansfield, Franklin, and personnel from the Wrentham Police Department. I offer my thanks to all who responded, and my sincere condolences to the family who lost their son.”

