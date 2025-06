Sean Kelly landed the seven-figure windfall playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Monopoly Doubler," a $5 scratch-off game.

Kelly chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid the full amount over 20 years.

He bought the ticket at Kurt’s Corner at 353 Wareham Street in Middleborough. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainville and receive free news updates.