A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Jaylen Bush-Victorian ID'd As Boy Killed In Plainville Crash

School officials identified the 10-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend following an alleged stolen vehicle crash that sent six others to the hospital and left the child's father clinging to life. 

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Canva/cglade
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jaylen Bush-Victorian, a rising fifth-grader at Downey School in Brockton, died Saturday, Aug. 24, at a stop light on Route 1 near the intersection of Route 495 when a Jeep crashed into the car he was in with his family. Two adults and three children were in the Nissan Altima with Jaylen. 

Jaylen's father received CPR at the scene and is in critical condition, his family told reporters after a court hearing on Tuesday.

Michael Escolas, 42, of Oxford, is accused of drunkenly stealing the Jeep from a parking lot at a Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium before crashing into Bush-Victorian's family at 50 mph, authorities said. 

He is charged with multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, stealing a motor vehicle, and manslaughter while driving under the influence, authorities said. 

Prosecutor Adam Lally told the court that Escolas was recorded in a phone call with his wife saying he had "one too many" and had "messed up," per CBS Boston.

A judge ordered Escolas held on a $100,000 bail, authorities said. He isn't allowed to drive if he can post that amount. 

to follow Daily Voice Plainville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE