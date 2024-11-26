Fair 40°

This Is Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In Mass., Report Says

Move over, stuffing and cranberry sauce – this Thanksgiving side reigns supreme in Massachusetts.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Liliboas
Of all the delectable dishes to play second fiddle to the turkey, green bean casserole is the most popular in the Bay State, according to AllRecipes.

The website analyzed its data from Turkey Days past to come up with its list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in every state, based on recipe search volumes.

A holiday staple for many, green bean casserole typically has just four ingredients: green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cheddar cheese, and French-fried onions.

Home chefs looking for some guidance can check out AllRecipes’ version, which boasts a score of 4.7 out 5, here.

Across the country, other top faves include sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, candied yams, and corn pudding

Click here to see the full list from AllRecipes.

What Do You Think?

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side? Sound off in our poll above.

