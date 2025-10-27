Teen Found Shot Inside Crashed Car In Pittsfield; Police Investigating

Pittsfield officers responded to Parker Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, Oct. 26, around 6:15 p.m. They found a white Honda HR-V across Franco Terrace with its airbags deployed and debris scattered in the street.

The car appeared to have slammed into a tree near the intersection. The hood was bent inward.

Inside the vehicle, police found a male in the driver’s seat. He was unresponsive and not breathing. Blood was visible on and around him, according to police.

Firefighters arrived and pulled the victim from the car. First responders discovered he had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim was a juvenile and his name will not be released. The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office only described them as being in their "late teens."

The investigation is ongoing. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

