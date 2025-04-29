A 2009 Lincoln sedan crashed into Shawn Ouillette just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 28, in the 400 block of Barker Road, Pittsfield police said.

Paramedics rushed Ouillette to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The Lincoln's driver was an 85-year-old Pittsfield man. Police have not said whether any charges will be filed in the case.

Authorities closed Barker Road for several hours to investigate and clear the crash site.

Pittsfield police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Anthony Dayton at 413-448-9700, ext. 543.

