Scott Clemons, 61, was arrested at the spot where he and an undercover agent posing as a child were scheduled to meet up in Pittsfield. Members of the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, and the State Police Unsolved Crime Unit ran the operation. He was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of Clemons’ car, police said they found a can of Dr. Pepper that was “requested” in the sting. They also found several box cutters.

Clemons will be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court next week.

He is charged with enticement for sex with a child under 16 years old and attempted aggravated statutory rape, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

