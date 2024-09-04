Pittsfield Woman Killed, Motorcyclist Husband Hurt In Crash With SUV In Charlemont

Sheila Rombeiro, of Pittsfield, was on the back of her husband's motorcycle when it was involved in a crash on Route 2 in Charlemont on Sunday, Sept. 1, around 5 p.m., Northwestern District Attorney said. Paramedics rushed her to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, where she later died of her wounds.

Sheila leaves behind two adult children.

Her husband, Robert Rombeiro, of Pittsfield, was seriously injured in the crash, the prosecutor's office said. Responders airlifted him to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. Authorities did not provide an update on his condition Wednesday.

The 69-year-old Greenfield woman in the SUV was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

