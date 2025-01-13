Pittsfield Pistol-Whipping Suspect Arrested After Standoff With Police

Solomon Jones III, 32, of Pittsfield, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and threats to commit murder, among others, police said.

Investigators were called to 10 Francis Ave. in Pittsfield around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, after Jones allegedly pulled a handgun, threatened two people with it, pistol-whipped them in the face, and kicked one while they were on the ground.

Paramedics took two people to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

Pittsfield police said Jones refused to come out of the home when they went to arrest him, leading to a brief standoff. Officers arrested him after breaching the house.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pittsfield and receive free news updates.