Pittsfield Pistol-Whipping Suspect Arrested After Standoff With Police

A heated confrontation at a housing complex in Western Massachusetts turned violent over the weekend and sent two people to the hospital after they were pistol-whipped, authorities said. 

Pittsfield police

 Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department/Facebook
Josh Lanier
Solomon Jones III, 32, of Pittsfield, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and threats to commit murder, among others, police said. 

Investigators were called to 10 Francis Ave. in Pittsfield around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, after Jones allegedly pulled a handgun, threatened two people with it, pistol-whipped them in the face, and kicked one while they were on the ground. 

Paramedics took two people to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. 

Pittsfield police said Jones refused to come out of the home when they went to arrest him, leading to a brief standoff. Officers arrested him after breaching the house. 

