Pittsfield Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For 2022 Murder

Rose was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge ordered him to serve 20 years to life in state prison, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

The case began on February 1, 2022, when police responded to 181 King Street for reports of shots fired. Investigators said Rose entered the home and shot Black in the stomach before fleeing. Black’s family members found him and called 911. He was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Testimony revealed that Rose was driven to the scene by Shirley Gaylord. She later told police she believed she had driven the killer that night. She said she dropped Rose off on View Street after the shooting.

Prosecutors relied on witness testimony and digital evidence. Rose borrowed Gaylord’s phone to contact Black, and records showed calls between the two. Prosecutors also presented data showing Rose’s device connected to a nearby router minutes after the murder, matching Gaylord’s account.

“Justice was delivered today for Jeric Black, who was ruthlessly gunned down, leaving behind his loving family and friends," said Berkshire DA Timothy J. Shugrue. "This verdict was made possible by the work of the Pittsfield Police, the courage of a key witness coming forward, and the strength of Mr. Black’s family.”

He added, “I am proud of the prosecutors, advocates, and every member of my office. Over the past 18 months, we have brought seven murder cases to conviction, holding seven violent criminal offenders accountable.”

