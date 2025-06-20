Glen Chadwell, of Pittsfield, admitted on Monday, June 16, to one count of kidnapping and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over age 14, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said.

A judge sentenced him to 2 1/2 years for the kidnapping charge and 2 1/2 years each for the counts of indecent assault and battery. However, the latter sentences will be served concurrently, prosecutors said.

Chadwell and another unidentified man were accused of grabbing a woman who was walking home from Berkshire Medical Center in August 2019. Authorities said they took turns assaulting her.

She fought back, escaped, and found help nearby, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pittsfield and receive free news updates.