Desmond Phillip, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder on Thursday, June 3, and three firearm-related charges after fatally shooting Cepeda. The jury returned the ruling after deliberating for six hours over two days, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said.

Police were called to 7 Goodrich Street in Pittsfield for reports of gunfire on Sept. 30, 2022. When they arrived, they found Cepeda lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Cepeda had gone to the home to pick up a woman, Courtney Haner, with whom he had a past romantic relationship. She and Phillip were both living at the home at the time.

Court evidence revealed a tense and jealous dynamic between the men. When Cepeda arrived, a verbal argument broke out. Phillip shot him once in the chest. Prosecutors said Phillip knew Cepeda was coming and had already armed himself with an illegal, loaded gun.

The jury rejected Phillip’s claim of self-defense. Under Massachusetts law, a person must attempt to retreat before using deadly force. Jurors found Phillip made no attempt to step back, authorities said.

District Attorney Shugrue praised the outcome, saying, “When I took office, I pledged to the community that I would not tolerate gun violence. Today, that pledge was once again fulfilled.”

Phillip was also convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. The murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

“It is critical to the safety of the Berkshires that we also hold violent offenders accountable," Shugrue said. "Today we did just that.”

