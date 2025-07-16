Berkshire DA's Stepdaughter Killed In Suspected Colorado Homicide: 'We Are Heartbroken'

Jordan Elizabeth LaBarre was killed on July 7 inside a home in Blue River, a small mountain town near Breckenridge, Colorado. Police were called to the house around 6:20 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

Officers surrounded the home, and 46-year-old Daniel Joseph DeVito surrendered peacefully, according to the CBI.

LaBarre, who grew up in Chicopee and Pittsfield, relocated to Colorado shortly after graduating from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2015, her obituary said.

"She loved everything about the outdoors, hiking, camping, paddle boarding, and especially snowboarding," the obituary continued. "But her real joy in Colorado came from her Breckenridge Family and her beloved dog Lincoln, her constant and loyal companion."

Despite being half a country away, she continued to root for Boston and New England sports teams.

Her brother, Joshua LaBarre, launched a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of transporting her remains from Colorado and paying for funeral expenses. The campaign had raised more than $22,000 as of Wednesday, July 17.

"Jordan was a bright light — compassionate, hardworking, and deeply devoted to those she loved. She was a fierce friend, a loving daughter and sister, and the kind of person who made everyone feel welcome. Her beloved dog, Lincoln, was never far from her side, and her spirit lives on in the many lives she touched."

Jordan was preceded in death by her father in 2010.

Colorado prosecutors have charged DeVito with first-degree murder in LaBarre's death. He is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

DeVito has a documented history of domestic abuse and is also facing charges for allegedly attacking another woman, according to a Colorado newspaper.

