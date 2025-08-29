$1M Lottery Jackpot: Newly-Made Palmer Millionaire Has Wholesome Plans For Money

Jessica Boutin, of Palmer, won the massive payday playing the “$1,000,000 Winning 7" game, a $5 scratch-off ticket. She claimed the fifth and final grand prize in the game.

Boutin chose to take the annuity, which will pay $50,000 (before taxes) a year for 20 years, rather than taking the $650,000 lump sum.

She said she plans to put the money toward her retirement and to buy her mother a new car.

Boutin bought the ticket at Woodbine Country Store at 170 Main St. in Monson. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

