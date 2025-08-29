Fair 77°

SHARE

$1M Lottery Jackpot: Newly-Made Palmer Millionaire Has Wholesome Plans For Money

A Palmer woman who won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery said she wants to do something special for her mother with the cash. 

Jessica Boutin

Jessica Boutin

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jessica Boutin, of Palmer, won the massive payday playing the  “$1,000,000 Winning 7" game, a $5 scratch-off ticket. She claimed the fifth and final grand prize in the game. 

Boutin chose to take the annuity, which will pay $50,000 (before taxes) a year for 20 years, rather than taking the $650,000 lump sum. 

She said she plans to put the money toward her retirement and to buy her mother a new car. 

Boutin bought the ticket at Woodbine Country Store at 170 Main St. in Monson. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Palmer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE