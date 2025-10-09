Robert Szabo went skydiving on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Orange Municipal Airport. Authorities have not said what happened, but he was taken to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, where he died on Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The FAA conducts investigations involving skydivers, but, because of the government shutdown, the agency said it can not respond to questions from reporters.

