Athol Man Sentenced In Attacks On Ex-Girlfriend While On Probation For Stabbing Child: DA

Christopher Mundell, 39, will serve eight to 15 years in state prison for assault with intent to commit rape, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 3. He was convicted in August on 16 charges in all, including kidnapping, suffocation, indecent assault and battery, and six counts of assault and battery on a family or household member.

Mundell’s crimes took place in Montague and Athol in 2021 and 2022.

He was already on probation for a 2010 conviction for sexually assaulting and stabbing a 2-year-old. He had served more than a decade behind bars and was released in 2021, the prosecutor said

The victim, who spoke at the sentencing, called Mundell a dangerous man.

Superior Court Judge Jeremy Bucci told the court the cruelty of the attacks outweighed any mitigating factors.

“The most serious crimes that occurred here were borne from cruelty,” he said during sentencing.

Prosecutors asked for 10 to 12 years in state prison, citing the violence and the fact that the crimes happened while Mundell was already on probation and wearing a GPS monitor.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington praised the victim’s strength, saying, “The Court’s imposition of a lengthy state prison sentence on Mr. Mundell reflects the seriousness of his crimes.”

