Mostly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

Norwood Dad Scores Second Big Lottery Win, Shares $800K Prize With Son

A Massachusetts father who won $1 million in 2008 has struck gold again, but this time he's sharing an $800,000 Mass Cash prize with his son.

Eugene Girard, of Norwood, and his son Matthew, pose with their winning checks

Eugene Girard, of Norwood, and his son Matthew, pose with their winning checks

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Eugene Girard, of Norwood, bought eight tickets using the same set of numbers in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s midday Mass Cash drawing. When those numbers hit, every ticket was a winner. Eugene claimed $700,000 before taxes and gave one winning ticket to his son, Matthew, who collected $100,000.

Eugene said he chose the numbers based on sentimental favorites he plays often. He plans to buy a car, make home improvements, and save the rest. Matthew said he’ll use his winnings to buy a car and invest.

All of the winning tickets were bought at Pam’s Market on Pleasant Street in Norwood. The store earned an $8,000 bonus for selling them.

The midday Mass Cash drawing is a recent addition to the state lottery lineup, with games now held twice daily at 2 and 9 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Norwood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE