Man Who Admitted To Northfield Crash That Sent 8 On Motorcycles To Hospital Gets Prison

Ryan O’Farrell, 34, was sentenced to nine to 12 years behind bars on Monday, Aug. 19, for the 2022 crash, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

O'Farrell was behind the wheel of an SUV pulling a trailer with a motorcycle when he drifted over the center line on Route 10 in Northfield near Main Street on a sunny May 29, 2022, day when he crashed into five motorcycles driving from Connecticut.

Two children — ages 11 and 12 — were in the vehicle with O'Farrell.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas said the victims of the crash would never be the same. One woman had a leg amputated and a man had his arm removed because of their injuries.

Some of the victims lost limbs, livelihood, and are now confronted with very different futures than they would have enjoyed before that day. These futures, thrust upon them by O’Farrell, are days and nights of acute pain, economic uncertainty, and emotional trauma.

O'Farrell told police he was on Suboxone at the time of the crash. The drug is used to treat opioid use disorder.

O'Farrell pleaded guilty to:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs

Five counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs resulting in serious bodily injury

Two counts of endangerment of a child under 14 by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs

Five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

And other traffic infractions

O'Farrell had been held without bail, authorities said.

