Northbridge Man Charged In Deadly Shooting Of 36-Year-Old: DA

Christopher Lacour, 33, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the fatal shooting in Northbridge on Wednesday, May 21. He was being held on a $10,000 bond

Police were called to a home on Legion Way just after 11 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man dead from a single gunshot wound, authorities said. Police haven't released his name.

The shooting remains under investigation. Northbridge police and Massachusetts State Police detectives from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are conducting that probe.

CBS Boston reported the shooting may have been caused by an accidental discharge, though the district attorney's office has not commented on that.

The investigation is ongoing. The Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy at a later date.

