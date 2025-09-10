Misbranded Sirloin Tip Product Pulled From Massachusetts Stores

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for raw sirloin beef tip products produced by Bianco & Sons.

The agency said the product contains sesame and wheat, two known allergens that were not listed on the package label.

The affected item is sold in 1-pound vacuum-packed packages labeled “Bianco & Sons Sweet Heat Sirloin Beef Tips,” with a “Use or Freeze By: 10/01/2025” date on the back. The products bear the establishment number “EST. 4033” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to Roche Bros. Supermarkets across Massachusetts.

FSIS said the problem came to light when a retailer noticed the beef tips were mislabeled with back packaging for a different product, “Garlic and Ginger Sirloin Beef Tips.” The company then alerted regulators.

Although no confirmed illnesses have been reported, FSIS warned that people with sesame or wheat allergies should not eat the product. Anyone with health concerns should contact a medical provider.

The agency emphasized that some of the beef may still be in consumers’ homes. Shoppers are advised to throw the product away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers with questions can contact Bianco & Sons CEO Lewis Bianco at 781-606-1891 or [email protected].

Additional information is available through the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or via the agency’s online complaint system.

