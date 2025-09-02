Kissing Bugs Spreading Deadly Chagas Disease Now In 29 States, Creeping North

Kissing bugs capable of spreading the parasite behind Chagas disease have been found in 29 states, and the often-silent infection can turn deadly years later.

Chagas disease is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi and is primarily spread by triatomine “kissing” bugs.

Most infections in the United States were acquired in Latin America, but local transmission does occur in the US, particularly in the South and Southwest where the insects are more common.

The CDC estimates about 280,000 people in the United States are living with Chagas— many unaware — because early infection often has few or no symptoms.

Without treatment, 20 to 30 percent develop serious heart rhythm problems, heart failure, or digestive complications years later, according to the CDC.

The parasite is shed in the bug’s feces, not its bite. Infection happens when contaminated feces enter through a break in the skin or the eyes or mouth, often when a person scratches a bite.

Kissing bugs live outdoors under woodpiles, rocks, and in animal nests, and can occasionally enter homes, especially near where pets or rodents sleep.

Field studies show infection rates can be high in some hot spots; in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, about half of sampled bugs carried T. cruzi.

Chagas is also rarely spread from mother to baby, by blood transfusion or organ transplant, lab accidents, or contaminated food or drink.

There is no vaccine. Prevention includes sealing homes, using screens, reducing outdoor harborage (wood/brush piles), keeping pet sleeping areas clean, and using EPA-registered insect repellents when camping or hunting.

Diagnosis requires blood tests. Antiparasitic medicines (benznidazole or nifurtimox) are available in the US and work best when started early, but can help at later stages too.

If you’ve lived in or traveled to areas where Chagas is common, or find kissing bugs in or around your home, talk to your healthcare provider and see CDC guidance at cdc.gov/chagas/spreads.

