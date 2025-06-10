IRS Issues Tax Notification That Could Affect Millions

The IRS is reminding taxpayers that second-quarter estimated tax payments are due Monday, June 16, and that failing to file on time could result in penalties.

Those most likely to be impacted include Americans earning income not subject to withholding. This group consists of self-employed workers, freelancers, gig workers, small business owners, investors, and retirees.

Corporations are also required to pay.

The IRS notes that payments are expected from:

Individuals expecting to owe at least $1,000 in taxes this year — including those who receive 1099s or earn income through rent, dividends, capital gains, or side jobs.

Corporations anticipating at least $500 in taxes owed.

How To Pay:

The fastest and most secure way to make estimated payments is online, using:

IRS Online Account

Direct Pay from a checking or savings account

Credit or debit card (fees may apply)

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS)

The IRS2Go app

Paper payments are also accepted, made payable to “United States Treasury” with Form 1040-ES enclosed.

Corporations must use EFTPS or other forms of electronic funds transfer to stay in compliance.

For more help calculating payments, visit Estimated Taxes on IRS.gov.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.