Here's How To Get Free Summer Treat Over Weeklong Span At Stop & Shop

The supermarket chain announces that from Friday, Aug. 8, through Thursday, Aug. 14, customers who check in at the “Savings Station” kiosk inside any of its 360 stores will receive a digital coupon.

This coupon is for a free 10-ounce bag of Stop & Shop store-brand marshmallows just in time for National S'mores Day on Sunday, Aug. 10.

A s'more is a traditional campfire treat made up of a toasted marshmallow and a piece of chocolate sandwiched between two graham crackers.

The offer will be loaded into the customer’s GO Rewards account and is limited to one bag per household.

The check-in requires a GO Rewards account, which customers can sign up for at the kiosk if they don’t already have one. No purchase is necessary to participate in the giveaway.

Earlier this year, Stop & Shop finished installing Savings Station kiosks in all 330 stores across its five-state footprint of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

The machines allow shoppers to activate digital coupons from the store’s weekly flyer and personalized deals without needing a smartphone, internet, or computer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.