Frozen Spinach Pulled From Shelves Nationwide Over Listeria Concerns

Sno Pac Foods, based in Caledonia, Minnesota, announced the voluntary recall after testing by a supplier detected Listeria monocytogenes in a batch of bulk spinach used in its production.

The bacteria can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals typically experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The recall includes Del Mar 35-pound bulk organic frozen spinach and Sno Pac 10-ounce organic frozen cut spinach, both distributed nationwide to retail stores and distributors.

The affected bulk spinach products carry lot codes 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073, with an expiration date of Jan. 7, 2027. The 10-ounce Sno Pac packages are marked with lot codes SPM1.190.5 (best by July 9, 2027), SPC1.160.5 (best by June 9, 2027), SPC2.160.5 (best by June 9, 2027), and SPM1.097.5 (best by April 7, 2027).

As of Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, no illnesses have been reported. Sno Pac said production of the affected products has been suspended while it investigates the source of contamination.

Consumers who purchased the recalled spinach should not eat it. The FDA urges anyone with the affected products to throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to Sno Pac Foods at (507) 725-5281, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

