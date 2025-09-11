Ezequiel Torres, 38, of Holyoke, pleaded guilty in Hampshire Superior Court to indecent assault and battery, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness. Judge Jane Mulqueen sentenced him to 6.5 to 8.5 years in state prison. The punishment followed a joint recommendation from prosecutors and his defense attorney.

The attack happened when Torres and the survivor, who lived in separate Northampton shelters, spent time together. He offered her a ride but stopped at two parking lots, where he assaulted her. He later tried to stop her from telling police.

The woman went straight to a shelter manager, who called authorities.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington said the sentence was fair given the crimes. As part of the plea deal, charges of aggravated rape and additional assault counts were dropped.

“The survivor was exceptionally brave for coming forward and immediately reporting these crimes to the police, which led to crucial evidence gathering that helped secure convictions,” Covington said. He credited Victim Witness Advocate Jennifer Reid and Northampton Detectives Lauren Bolduc and Kevin Cook for building the case.

Torres will also have to register as a sex offender.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.